Meghalaya: Doctor and his associates thrashed in Rongram

Guwahati, March 15: In a shocking turn of events, residents of Rongram in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills thrashed a doctor after he, along with his associates, tried to extort money from shop owners on Tuesday.

It may be noted that, the doctor identified as Dr. Jimmy Carter N. Sangma, has a long history of involvement in militant actions, including kidnapping and rape of a juvenile, whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

Reportedly, an FIR has been lodged over the incident at the Rongram PS after the doctor along with his associates attacked two meat vendors with a machete.

