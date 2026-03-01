Meghalaya DGP flags fresh surrenders from banned HNLC, warns youth from joining

Shillong, March 1: Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang urged youth to think twice before joining the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), stating that the reality within the outfit is far removed from what is promised to new recruits.

Addressing the issue of recent surrenders on Saturday, Nongrang said that many youths who joined the outfit later realised that the assurances given to them did not match the ground reality.

“The youths should check on what they are promised and also the fact why we are getting surrenderees...that should make them question. What is promised doesn’t meet reality,” the DGP said.

She pointed out that last year four members of the outfit surrendered within a short span of time after becoming disillusioned.

According to Nongrang, investigations are underway into several aspects linked to the outfit, particularly involving persons of interest in the coal mining areas.

She noted that coal mining belts contain dynamite and other explosive materials, some of which are being sold in the grey market.

On Wednesday, a member of the HNLC surrendered before the police. The DGP revealed that several videos demonstrating the making of explosives were found on the surrendered cadre’s phone.

She said police believe that there is at least one expert within the outfit capable of fabricating improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using locally available materials.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police has decided to divide its K9 unit across the state to strengthen operational capabilities.

At present, K9 units are stationed in Shillong and Goeragre in West Garo Hills.

Nongrang said the division will include a mix of dogs trained in detecting explosives and drugs, as well as those skilled in tracking.

“The division would ensure the capabilities and reach of these K9 units is faster across all over the state,” she said.