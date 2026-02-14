Meghalaya DGP directs SIT probe into Thangsko Mine Blast

Shillong, Feb 14: Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang has ordered a parallel special investigation team (SIT) probe into the Thangsko coal mine explosion after the State Government announced constitution of a judicial inquiry commission.

The Meghalaya Government has ordered the probe under the Commission of Inquiry Act into the illegal mine blast in which 33 lives have been lost so far.

The SIT, headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Vivekananda Rathore, will conduct a criminal investigation into the 60 cases registered in East Jaintia Hills district related to illegal coal mining, including the Thangsko incident.

“I will be heading the probe along with the district SP, an additional SP, three deputy SPs, one inspector, one sub-inspector, and the investigating officers of the 60 cases,” Rathore told this correspondent.

The terms of reference of the SIT will be to first look into the circumstances that led to the death of 33 victims at Thangsko and file a “comprehensive report”. Additionally, the SIT will probe all the 60 cases registered in the district.

“It is a humongous investigation into the 60 registered cases. We will also ascertain if the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban on coal mining was violated,” he added.

There is no timeframe for completion of the probe, but Rathore believes the SIT will complete the probe “as quickly and efficiently” as possible.

“We will submit the probe reports of the 60 cases to individual district courts and also the Meghalaya High Court,” the DIG said.

Moreover, the SIT will also submit its findings to the NGT and the National Human Rights Commission.