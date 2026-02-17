Meghalaya detects 658 illegal Bangladesh nationals since 2021, 194 deported

Shillong, Feb 17: Meghalaya has detected 658 illegal Bangladeshi nationals since 2021 and deported 194 after completion of their sentences, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told the Assembly on Tuesday while outlining the state's stepped-up anti-infiltration measures.

"From 2021 till February 3, 2026, a total of 658 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were detected in the state and prosecuted under relevant legal provisions," he informed, replying to a call-attention notice moved by Voice of the People Party (VPP) legislator Heaving Stone Kharpran.

During the same period, 194 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were deported after completion of their sentence and upon obtaining the requisite travel permit from the Bangladesh Embassy, he added.

Tynsong said the government has put in place a "comprehensive and multi-layered anti-infiltration mechanism" to tackle illegal migration across vulnerable stretches of the inter-state and Indo-Bangladesh border.

The Meghalaya government has set up 18 anti-infiltration checkposts and gates along with a land customs station at strategic locations to strengthen surveillance and enforcement, besides deploying anti-infiltration special squads functioning in all districts, he said.

"The squads regularly conduct anti-infiltration drives, surprise naka checks and patrolling in vulnerable areas in close coordination with the labour department, village defence parties and local authorities," Tynsong said.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the government has also constituted 11 district task forces for identifying and deporting illegal foreign nationals.

"These sustained measures have resulted in significant detections and enforcement outcomes," he said.

Tynsong further said a state-level committee has been formed to identify and deport foreigners who have overstayed and to ensure coordination among various enforcement agencies.

He noted that the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act, 2016, has been operationalised in parts of East Khasi Hills district, while provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs are also being enforced to deal with infiltration.

"The government appeals to all organisations and citizens to cooperate with the authorities and allow verification to be carried out through lawful means," he said, stressing the need to safeguard genuine Indian citizens while ensuring firm action against illegal migrants.

PTI