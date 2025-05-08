Meghalaya Deputy CM faces heat over alleged HNLC links, VPP demands NIA probe

Shillong, May 8: A political storm has erupted in Meghalaya after the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar once funded the proscribed militant outfit.

According to reports, the HNLC claimed that Dhar provided financial support to the organisation during his tenure as a Congress leader but ceased funding after he switched allegiance to the National People’s Party (NPP) in 2018.

Dhar, who currently holds key portfolios including Transport and Industries, serves as Deputy Chief Minister in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

The Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) swiftly seized upon the explosive allegations and demanded the immediate removal of Dhar from the state cabinet.

The party has also called for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing the seriousness of the charge.

“The allegation that a sitting minister once funded a banned outfit is deeply disturbing and raises concerns about the security and integrity of the nation. We demand that the government initiate a thorough and impartial investigation through the NIA. Until such an inquiry is completed, the minister should be removed from office,” said VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh.

Responding to the controversy, cabinet minister and government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh said the matter was best addressed by Congress Party President Vincent Pala or Dhar himself.

“If there is concrete evidence, the NIA can certainly act. But investigations cannot be based solely on unverified claims,” Lyngdoh noted.

Dhar has yet to issue a public statement in response to the allegations. Meanwhile, the Congress party has remained tight-lipped.

The HNLC, which has been seeking talks with the government since declaring a ceasefire in 2021, remains a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.