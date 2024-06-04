Meghalaya: Congress leading in Tura, VPP in Shillong

Meghalaya, Jun 4: The Congress is headed for a moral-boosting victory in the Tura seat, while the new entrant Voice of the People Party (VPP) is also headed for a victory in the Shillong parliamentary seat.

Congress' Saleng Sangma has taken a huge lead over his nearest political rival and sitting MP, Agatha Sangma (NPP), with over 3.4 lakh votes in his favour and a share of over 50 percent of the votes counted.

For the Shillong seat, VPP candidate Ricky Syngkon has taken the lead over his nearest Congress rival and sitting MP Vincent Pala with 4.4 lakh votes and a share of over 50 percent votes. Counting is still on.

