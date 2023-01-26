Meghalaya: Cong releases first list of party candidates for upcoming elections

New Delhi, Jan 26: The Congress on Wednesday released its first list of 55 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya.

The party has fielded its Meghalaya unit chief Vincent H Pala from the Sungai Saipung (ST) constituency. Pala is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Shillong.



Saleng A Sangma, who had resigned as NCP MLA and joined the Congress on January 23, has been fielded from the Gambegre (ST) assembly constituency.



The first list of candidates was released after a meeting of the party’s central election committee chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.



Polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27. Counting of votes will take place on March 2.

