Meghalaya CM treks WW-II era Rhododendron trail; plans afoot for upgrade

Shillong, April 8: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday took a hike through the picturesque Rhododendron Riot (RR) trek and encouraged tourists and locals alike to take some time off their busy schedule and do the same to refresh their energy.

The RR trek is on the way to Upper Shillong and is about 4 km long and takes about 2.5-hour leisurely trek, through untouched pine and rhododendron trees, babbling streams, and also remnants of World War II in the form of bunkers scattered around, to complete.

"It's a historic trek. This route was used by the British people in the earlier times," Sangma said while also expressing a desire to further develop the trail with signboards, benches and other amenities.

The CM who was also accompanied by the Forest department and other officials was informed that this trail is through a forest, which is protected by the Forest department. The trail cuts through the Shillong Peak-Upper Shillong forest reserve and is a part of the Shillong Rhododendron State Park.









Sangma during the trek (Photo: @SangmaConrad/ X)





Many such forests in Meghalaya are, however, under the control of different communities.

There are also plans to further protect this forest under the "Green Meghalaya" scheme, a Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) initiative, to incentivize forest conservation by providing financial rewards to communities and individuals who protect natural forests for a minimum of 30 years.

Sangma while trekking said that the remnants of the bunkers were used during the world war. "There are also retaining walls constructed during the British time," he said.

The Chief Minister said that this part of the trail is not just beautiful, but is also important because some of the water sources for Shillong city are located here. Moreover, the air quality is pristine. "We are developing this trail," Sangma assured.

- By Staff Correspondent