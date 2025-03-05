Meghalaya CM to write to Assam counterpart for joint action on Byrnihat pollution

Shillong, March 5: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday reiterated that media reports highlighting “very poor” air quality in Byrnihat was based on data from Assam, not Meghalaya. He stressed the importance of a coordinated approach between the two states to combat pollution effectively.

Speaking during the Business Hour of the Budget Session 2025, Sangma addressed concerns raised over a report based on data from the Central Academy for State Forest Service air quality monitoring station in Byrnihat, Assam.

"Byrnihat in Assam has several red-category industries, and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has marked it as a critically polluted area. As per National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, Assam and its Pollution Control Board have developed an action plan and are implementing measures to control pollution," Sangma stated.

Sangma announced that he would write to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to initiate a joint effort between the two states to address pollution. "The two states and their pollution control boards must work together. Steps are already being taken in this direction," he said.

However, the Chief Minister maintained that Meghalaya must first set its own house in order before seeking cooperation from Assam. "Before approaching Assam, we must ensure that our own industries comply with pollution control norms. The government is committed to enforcing these regulations strictly," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Meghalaya’s own air quality monitoring data from January 2025 presented a different picture. The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) recorded AQI levels in four locations in Byrnihat, showing mostly satisfactory levels:

Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP), Byrnihat: AQI 124 (Moderate)

15th Mile, Byrnihat: AQI 88 (Satisfactory)

17th Mile, Byrnihat: AQI 75 (Satisfactory)

Khasi Killing: AQI 72 (Satisfactory)

Sangma defended Meghalaya’s stance but also acknowledged the need to take stern action against industries within the state that violate pollution control norms.

"I am sending a strong and firm message to all industrial units in Meghalaya. The MSPCB will conduct surprise checks, and I have given standing orders to take strict action against violators," Sangma declared.

The Chief Minister revealed that seven industrial units have already been shut down for failing to adhere to environmental regulations. He assured that the crackdown would continue and that industries found violating norms would face strict penalties.

NPP MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, who raised the issue in the Assembly, pointed out that residents of Byrnihat were not just struggling with air pollution but also noise pollution and foul odours from industrial units. He specifically mentioned CMJ Breweries, which had been shut down but was still being blamed for unpleasant smells.

Sangma also called upon local communities to play an active role in reducing pollution. He urged them to work alongside the government to mitigate air, noise, and industrial pollution in Byrnihat and surrounding areas.