Meghalaya CM to take action against protestors involved in violence

Guwahati, Nov 1: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has issued a warning that he would take strict action against those who were responsible for the violence at the rally on October 28 in Shillong.

Speaking to the media, Sangma stated that he has instructed the police to take necessary action against the persons in connection with the violent protest.

He has also assured that for future situations, standard operating procedures and various other necessary arrangements have been taken by the Meghalaya Government.

As per reports, the rally was organised by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) demanding that the state government fills up vacant posts in various departments, and offers other employment opportunities to youngsters.

To review the situation, Chief Minister Sangma on Monday held a meeting with senior police and district administration officials of East Khasi Hills District.

Sangma also informed that one person has been arrested in connection with the rally, which turned violent, leaving many people, mostly non-tribals, injured.

He said, apart from the arrest, three FIRs have been lodged and large numbers of people have been identified who were behind the violence on that fateful day.