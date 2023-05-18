Meghalaya CM says second round of border talks with Assam may start next week

Shillong, May 18: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said he is likely to meet Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma next week in Guwahati for the second round of border talks.

Speaking to reporters, Sangma said the logistics were being worked out for the meeting, which is likely to be held on May 24.

This would be the first meeting for the second round of border talks between the two states, aimed at resolving the remaining six areas of differences, he said.

Sangma said he has been in touch with Sarma over the skirmishes that have been taking place at the villages located in the disputed Block I and Block II at the inter-state border.

"We have already decided to visit both Block I and II to send a message of peace and restraint from both sides," he said.

Last week, two huts were set on fire at Khanduli village in Block I.

"We appeal for peace. There are too many things that are happening on both sides. We will go to ground zero to find a solution to the problems," Sangma said.

The first round of border talks concluded in March last year when the two chief ministers signed an agreement in Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, resolving differences in six areas.