Meghalaya CM meets Amit Shah, pushes for ILP, cites illegal immigration concerns

Shillong, September 5: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reiterated the State’s demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in the State.

During the meeting in New Delhi, Sangma stressed the need to implement the British-era ILP regime in the State. Having a mechanism to check illegal immigration in Meghalaya is important, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the present circumstances necessitate having a strong mechanism to check illegal influx. “The only option that we have is to go for the ILP system. We have once again urged the Home Minister to consider that,” Sangma said.

In 2019, the Meghalaya Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution, urging the Union Government to include Meghalaya under the purview of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873 and implement the ILP system. From time to time several NGOs have been demanding that Meghalaya should implement the ILP system to check the influx of illegal immigrants into the State.

Sangma also asked Shah to bifurcate the joint cadre system of IAS, IPS and IFS officers of Assam and Meghalaya. “I conveyed to him the need to bifurcate the joint cadre system of IAS, IPS and IFS officers of Assam and Meghalaya,” Sangma said.

Meghalaya is the only State in the country that has a joint cadre system of IAS, IPS and IFS officers with another State. “No other State in the country has got a joint cadre,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Sangma also sought the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and further requested the Home Minister to name a road after his late father, PA Sangma, a former Meghalaya Chief Minister and ex-Lok Sabha Speaker.