Meghalaya CM launches football academy in Shillong

Shillong, May 19 – Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on Thursday launched the “Dare to Dream Academy,” a football development center at the SAI, centre, NEHU. The academy has been launched by Dream Foundation in collaboration with Assam Rifles Public School, BBFS Residential Academy, Indian Football Foundation and Bhaichung Bhutia Football School.

During the event CM Sangma stated that the northeast is a “powerhouse of athletes” and only needs the “right nurturing, training and infrastructure.” The CM further stated, politicians, bureaucrats and even the society at large sometimes fail to understand and realize the dreams and aspirations of the youth. “The government is now making policies and programmes based on what the youth want and supporting them in sports, music etc.,” he added.

Stating that the region has immense energy and the government is trying to give direction to this energy with different youth programs and hoped the academy will be a great opportunity for the youth of the region to excel in football. He also expressed happiness that the Dream Foundation is planning to set up more centers of excellence in different fields. “We hope that in the 2036 olympics there will be a sportsperson from Meghalaya winning a medal for the country,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, Bhaichung Bhutia informed that the BBFS’ Foundation program offers best-in-class football coaching at the grassroots and youth levels. Children up to the age of 17 can train in any of BBFS’ training centers across India.





