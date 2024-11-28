Meghalaya CM inaugurates phase 1 of 24-year-old project in Ri-Bhoi

Shillong, Nov 28: After 24 years of its inception, the much-anticipated Meghalaya Biological Park at Untrew, Ri Bhoi district, saw the completion and inauguration of its first phase on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma officially opened the park, expressing both satisfaction and a vision for further development.

“It gives me great pleasure and satisfaction to inaugurate the 1st phase of the Meghalaya Biological Park that took almost 24 years to complete since its inception. Much needs to be done to make this place vibrant and fully functional,” said Sangma during the event.

The completed phase includes partial infrastructure such as some animal enclosures, while key facilities like ticketing counters, a cafeteria, souvenir shops, and additional enclosures remain under construction.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to completing stalled projects, Sangma acknowledged the challenges of public criticism but called for unwavering focus on achieving developmental goals.

“It’s important for us to keep our focus,” he remarked, adding that the current administration has completed several long-pending projects while initiating new ones to advance the state's development.

Highlighting the park's dual purpose, Sangma stressed on its potential to serve as a hub for recreation and environmental engagement, particularly for children and youth. He underscored the park’s role in fostering empathy and responsibility towards wildlife and nature.

Sangma also highlighted on the importance of ecological balance, noting the park’s significance in offering a haven for rescued animals unable to return to the wild.

He advocated for continuous efforts in data collection, research, and surveys to better understand and conserve the state's rich biodiversity.

With the inauguration of its first phase, the Meghalaya Biological Park promises a vibrant space for both wildlife and visitors in the future.