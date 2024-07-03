Meghalaya CM fulfils promise, gifts instruments to visually impaired musicians

Shillong, July 3: In a heartwarming gesture, music aficionado and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma handed over musical instruments to Brook Band, a group of talented visually impaired musicians, on Tuesday after he made a promise to do the same.

The musical instruments were handed to the band during a special ceremony convened at the CM’s residence under the Meghalaya Grassroots Music (MGM) programme. The MGM is a flagship initiative of the Chief Minister's office to promote and support local talents in the field of music.

Sangma himself is a talented guitarist and has strummed on a number of occasions. The CM had said that he is unable to pursue his passion due to his present workload.

“Music has the power to transcend limitations and bring people together. I am thrilled to support this talented group of musicians and look forward to seeing them achieve greater heights,” Sangma told The Assam Tribune.

The four-member Eastern Brook Band has been captivating the audience with their soulful music in the state.

Earlier, this year, the band had requested the chief minister for some musical instruments, which Sangma promised and fulfilled on Tuesday.