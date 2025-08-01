Meghalaya CM calls for fair probe into arrest of two Kerala Nuns in Chhattisgarh

Shillongl, Aug 1: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has written to his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai, urging the state government to ensure a fair and impartial investigation and to consider revoking charges against two Catholic nuns from Kerala who were arrested last week on allegations of human trafficking and forced religious conversion.

In his letter, Sangma expressed deep concern over the arrest of Sister Vandana Francis and Sister Preethy Mary, both of whom are associated with Fatima Hospital in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The two nuns were arrested along with a third person, Sukhman Mandavi, by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25. Their arrest followed a complaint by a Bajrang Dal functionary, who alleged that the women were forcibly converting three tribal women from Narayanpur distric and trafficking them.

Sangma’s intervention comes amid growing concern from various quarters over the incident, with calls for sensitivity, fairness, and protection of constitutional rights in dealing with such cases.

The nuns have been booked under Section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968 (forced conversion) and Section 143 of the BNS (trafficking).

Calling the allegations "false", and terming it a case of "harassment," Sangma urged the Chhattisgarh government to uphold the rights of religious minorities and ensure justice is served.

He also requested that the charges be reviewed and revoked.

Sangma added that the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking their intervention in the matter.

Catholic Christians in Meghalaya have also submitted petitions to the Chhattisgarh CM demanding justice for the detained nuns.

Sangma said he hoped the issue would be resolved in a manner that respects constitutional values and religious freedom.

