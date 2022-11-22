Meghalaya CM announces ex-gratia compensation to families of deceased

Guwahati, Nov 22: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya expressed his deepest condolence for the unfortunate incident which occurred at Mukroh village in West Jaiñtia Hills District. As per reports, 6 persons died due to firing by Assam Police and Assam Forest Guard where out of the 6 deceased individuals, 5 were Meghalaya residents and 1 is from the Assam Forest Guard.

The Meghalaya Government strongly condemned the incident where the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards entered Meghalaya and resorted to unprovoked firing. They will take all necessary steps to ensure that justice is served and action is taken against those responsible in this inhuman act.

As a mark of respect and mourning for the deceased, the State Government has decided to cancel all official festivals including the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

The CM has announced to provide an ex gratia compensation of ₹5 Lakh each, which will be released to the next of kin the deceased individuals.

According to the CM, the cabinet will sit today to decide on the next course of action which the Government will take with regards to this incident.

He has also appealed the citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

