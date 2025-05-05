Meghalaya Class XII results out: 82.94% pass in Science, 81.28% in Commerce

Shillong, May 5: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) declared the results of Class XII Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational stream on Monday. Of the total 29278 students who appeared in these four streams, 24039 passed out, the board said.

A total of 22,835 (Arts) 3,922 (Science) 2,501 (Commerce) and 20 (Vocational) students appeared. Out of the total number of students who appeared for the examination, 3,253 students passed in the Science stream with a pass percentage of 82.94%.

As many as 2,033 students passed in the Commerce stream with a pass percentage of 81.28% and 18,736 students passed in the Arts stream with a pass percentage of 82.05% and 17 in the vocational stream with a pass percentage of 85%.

The rank holders (top ten) in the three streams Arts, Commerce and Science were students mostly from educational institutions located in the urban centres of the state.

In the Arts stream, Albert Mate from St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Idawanplishisha Swer also from the same school jointly shared the first position with 455 marks each.

The second position was bagged by Nelly Mary Khymdeit from St. Paul's Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh and the third position by Safilia Wahlang from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong.

In the Science stream, Saptarshi Bhattacharjee from Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School, Shillong bagged the top position with 483 marks.

Drishana Roychoudhury from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong came second and Shweta Sarma also from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong bagged the third position.

In Commerce stream, Disha Chokhani from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong with 481 marks topped the list.

Nishan Talukdar from Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School, Shillong bagged the second position and Dipankar Barua from the same school came in third.