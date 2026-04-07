Meghalaya Class 10 results out: 86.84% pass, slight dip from last year

Shillong, April 7: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Tuesday declared the results of the Class 10 examinations, recording an overall pass percentage of 86.84, slightly lower than last year’s 87.10%, officials said.

Out of 48,623 candidates who appeared for the examination, a total of 42,228 students successfully cleared it.

Gender-wise performance remained strong, with boys registering a pass percentage of 94.14, while 92.88% of girls cleared the examination.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the successful candidates and toppers, stating on microblogging site , “Congratulations to our dear students who passed their examinations. Kudos to the toppers who have done their parents, teachers and schools proud! Wishing each of you a successful future. May you always shine!”

Among the top performers, Waangal Lama of Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School, Shillong, secured the first position with 585 marks. Vishal Kumar of Embee Rosebud Higher Secondary School, Tura, stood second with 576 marks.

Prajukta Roy of Seven Set Higher Secondary School, Shillong, and Prinita Das of Pechon A Sangma Memorial Police Public School, Tura, jointly secured the third position with 575 marks each.

District-wise, West Jaintia Hills recorded the highest pass percentage at 94.99%, followed by South West Khasi Hills at 94.60% and East Khasi Hills at 94.17%.

Officials noted that the overall performance reflects consistent academic outcomes across districts, despite a marginal dip in the pass percentage compared to the previous year.

PTI