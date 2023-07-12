Meghalaya cabinet minister attacked with machete, one arrested

Guwahati, June 12: In a shocking incident Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh was attacked by an armed man on July 11 at her residence in Laitumkhrah, Meghalaya.

As per reports, initially some miscreants pelted stones at her home, following which they informed the police about the incident.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh along with her family were looking out for the miscreants when she was attacked by an assailant with a machete. However, her husband and son came to her rescue and pinned down the attacker. While the police was already informed the cops arrived at her residence and nabbed the attacker.

Lyngdoh was quoted as saying that the earlier also she was attacked by the same attacker before the elections. The person has been identified as Teibor Lyting, aged 46, he is a resident of Kharmalki. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are going on, said reports.