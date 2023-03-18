Meghalaya: Cabinet enhances salaries of pre-primary school teachers

SHILLONG, March 18: The cabinet approved enhancing the grant-in-aid of pre-primary school teachers by Rs. 5000.

Government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh said, the salaries of pre-primary school teachers would increase from Rs. 12000 per month to Rs 18,000. Altogether pre primary school teachers in 710 schools would benefit from the decision.

Moreover, the state would soon have a state university after a cabinet approval. A bill, Captain William Sangma Technical University Amendment Bill, would be placed in the budget session of the assembly.

The university would offer courses in general science, engineering, physical sciences, life sciences, humanities, commerce, technology and other subjects.