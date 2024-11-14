Meghalaya by-poll: Gamegre records 90.84% voters turnout

Shillong, Nov 14: The voting percentage in Wednesday's by-election to the Gambegre Assembly seat in Meghalaya was recorded at 90.84 till 6 pm, Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr BDR Tiwari said this evening. "Polling for the Gambegre by-election was successfully and peacefully conducted," he told reporters here. The polling percentage for the constituency was recorded at 90 in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Dr Tiwari said that 33,088 voters, including 16,207 women and 16,881 men, exercised their franchise in the by-election held at 51 polling stations. Polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm. The Sanjengpara polling station recorded the highest turnout at 95.60 per cent. The CEO stated that during the mock poll in the morning hours, one VVPAT was re- placed and after the start of the actual polling, three BUS, three CUS, and six VVPATs were re- placed in five polling stations.

Six candidates are in the fray for the Gambegre seat including Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's wife, Dr Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, as the nominee of the ruling National People's Party (NPP), Jingjang M Marak of the Congress, Sadhiarani Sangma of All India Trinamool Congress, and Bernard N Marak of the BJP. The two Independent candidates are Sengkrabirth M Marak and Jerry A Sangma.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Congress leader Saleng A Sangma after being elected as the MP from Tura in the Parliamentary elections this year.

