Meghalaya: Budget session to take place from March 20

Shillong, March 14: The budget session of the Meghalaya Assembly is set to take place on March 20 and will conclude on March 28.

This was informed by Speaker of the house, Thomas Sangma here today. He said that out of the eight days, five days have been earmarked for government businesses and two days for Private Members’ business.

The CM, who also holds the Finance portfolio, would be presenting the full budget on the third day of the session. During the session the Deputy Speaker would also be elected.

The Speaker said he would be seeking nominations for the post. However, there is confusion over recognising the opposition in the assembly.The Congress and the Trinamool Congress have given applications to the Speaker to be recognised as the main opposition, but both the parties have only 5 members each.The criterion for being recognised as the main opposition is to have at least 10 members in the 60-member House.

Sangma said he is consulting his legal team on the issue and a decision would be taken soon. The other political party, Voice of People’s Party, has four members and has not applied, he added.

Meanwhile, the Speaker paid a visit to the site of the new assembly building construction at Mawdiangdiang. Sangma said he has asked the government to begin work on the second phase of the construction simultaneously with the construction of the main building of the assembly.

Notably, work on the assembly has come to a halt after the collapse of the dome of the building last year. Sangma said he has asked those involved in the construction work to clear the debris of the dome within 15 days from today.

He further assured action if any lapses in the construction of the building are brought to his notice. “I will try to complete the construction of the building as soon as possible,” he added.