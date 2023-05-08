Meghalaya: BSF foils illegal migration attempt; 13 Bangladeshis nabbed

Guwahati, May 8: The Border Security (BSF) apprehended at least 13 Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally through the International Border of East Khasi Hills.

BSF also nabbed three Indian nationals (all R/o West Garo Hills) from the spot who were facilitating illegal cross-border movement of Bangladeshis.

The security forces got hold of them when Bangladeshi nationals came out of the jungle area close to IB and were boarding a Tata Sumo vehicle which was already parked there.

The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals revealed that they entered India with intention to further proceed Kashmir to earn livelihood there through labour or other menial works.