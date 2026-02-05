Meghalaya battles rising cancer burden as East Khasi hills emerges worst-hit district

Shillong, Feb 5: India records about 1.56 million new cancer cases annually and Meghalaya is among the States with a high incidence of the disease. East Khasi Hills is the worst hit district of the State.

During the second Meghalaya Cancer Conclave here today convened by the State Cancer Society of Meghalaya, Health officials reiterated that the high prevalence of cancer in Meghalaya is due to use of tobacco and alcohol.

East Khasi Hills district continues to record the highest incidence of cancer in Meghalaya, with 227.9 cases detected per one lakh male population.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, in a video message, said that the goal is to focus on screening eligible populations and detecting cancer at an early stage.

Informing that nearly nine per cent of the State Budget has been allocated to health care, Sangma added that cancer treatment facilities at the civil hospitals in Shillong and Tura now offer free chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery, and palliative care, with advanced equipment under installation.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said that the State Government is taking serious consideration of the high prevalence of cancer in Meghalaya.

He added that the Government had initiated several measures, including widespread cancer screening, during the last two years. He added that lack of awareness and failure to undergo timely screening tests further worsen the situation.

Urging the citizens to seek medical check-ups while they are healthy instead of waiting till the symptoms become severe, Shylla said that the Government is providing free cancer treatment to patients across the State.

On the occasion, the Health Minister also launched several key initiatives aimed at strengthening cancer prevention and control in the State. These included the field implementation of the Meghalaya Mission for Cancer Prevention and Early Detection, the cancer screening app and screening devices, and a State-wide HPV testing initiative.