Meghalaya: Awami League leader throttled to death, post-mortem reveals

Meghalaya, Aug 30: Former General Secretary of Bangladesh’s Awami League, Ishaque Ali Khan Panna’s semi-decomposed body has been recovered in Jaintia Hills where post mortem reports claimed that the victim was “throttled to death.”

The body was recovered by Dona Bhoi villagers of East Jaintia Hills inside a betel-nut plantation, 5 km away from the international border, on August 26.

The locals of the area after discovering the body informed the police and subsequently, the body was taken to the Khliehriat Civil hospital and a post mortem conducted.

The victim was identified after the recovery of the Bangladeshi passport of Panna near the body.

The post-mortem revealed that the “cause of the death is asphyxia which was caused by throttling.” There were also lacerated wounds, abrasions and bruises on the body suggesting some sort of struggle.

Further investigation is being done by the Forensic Science laboratory and the report would be out within a week from now.

“The villagers of Dona Bhoi informed about the recovery of a semi-decomposed body. We found a passport belonging to one Ishaque, Ali Khan Panna and further investigation is on,” East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, Giri Prasad said.

According to the family members of the deceased, Panna was carrying a huge amount of money in cash converted to US dollars. The amount is close to Rs. 3 crore.

The East Jaintia Hills SP said no money was found on the body. “The villagers didn't say anything about getting money. We found the body, the passport, a smartwatch and his clothes,” Prasad informed.

He informed that the body is lying in the morgue of the civil hospital and the victim’s family had to approach the Meghalaya government to claim it. The body would be handed over to the family through diplomatic channels, officials added.