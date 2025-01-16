Meghalaya awaits Union Coal Ministry’s nod to begin scientific coal mining

Shillong, Jan 16: The Meghalaya government is on the verge of resuming coal mining operations under a scientific mining model, pending final approval from the Union Coal Ministry.

After conducting public hearings at three locations two months ago, the government secured necessary clearances from the Forest and Environment Department and the Pollution Control Board. These files are currently under review in New Delhi, where the Coal Ministry will evaluate the comprehensive clearances from both central and state authorities.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, addressing the delays, elaborated on the complexity of the approval process.

“We had to overcome significant hurdles, including disputes with agencies like the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court, which led to a complicated battle for lifting the ban on mining. Moreover, the land tenure system in Meghalaya is distinct from other regions, necessitating specific provisions from the government of India,” he told the press.

The CM highlighted that the unique nature of Meghalaya’s coal seams required specialised technology for scientific mining.

“The coal here is in small seams and layers, which means the conventional mining technology does not entirely apply. This, too, has been a challenge that needed to be addressed carefully,” he said.

Several factors contributed to the delays, including the need to engage with various stakeholders like the Supreme Court, NGT, Coal India, and other government bodies.

Sangma said, “It’s easy to criticise the pace of progress from the outside, but this is a very complex matter. Once we complete the entire process and share the details, I’m confident people will appreciate the efforts that went into overcoming these challenges.”

In parallel with the anticipated approval for scientific mining, the Meghalaya government is also prioritising environmental restoration efforts.

Nearly Rs 500 crore from the Meghalaya Reclamation Fund is being allocated to restore degraded mining areas, conserve water bodies, and carry out afforestation programmes.

Pilot projects have already commenced in select locations, with more comprehensive initiatives expected to follow.

On addressing concerns about illegal mining, which have been prevalent since the NGT rat-hole mining ban in 2014, Sangma reassured that the government takes prompt action against such activities. “Action is taken as soon as reports are received of illegal mining,” he stated.

With all eyes now on the Union Coal Ministry, Meghalaya awaits the final clearance to initiate scientific coal mining, marking a significant step towards sustainable mining practices in the state.