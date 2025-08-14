Meghalaya asks Centre to convince Bangladesh for nod to fence 40-km unfenced stretch

Shillong, August 14: The Meghalaya government has urged the Union Home Ministry to persuade Bangladesh to allow border fencing closer to the international boundary, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

The move aims to secure a 40-km unfenced stretch without leaving villages outside the fence. Under international norms, fencing is built 150 yards inside a country’s territory, but in Meghalaya’s case, this would place several villages in “no man’s land,” affecting their safety, he added.

“We have taken up the matter with the MHA, urging it to convince the Bangladesh government that, given this reality, we should be allowed to go closer to the main border pillar to avoid fencing outside the villages," Tynsong said.

Tynsong, who also holds the Home portfolio in the state, held a meeting with top department officials on Wednesday to review international border security after the recent infiltration attempt and the subsequent arrests of Bangladesh nationals.

He said there are several habitations within the 40-km unfenced border that will be left exposed if fencing is constructed strictly as per international norms.

The push for closer fencing follows an incident in Rongdangai village where six members of an armed gang, led by a Bangladesh Police constable, allegedly crossed into Indian territory and assaulted a local shopkeeper and looted cash and valuables.

Tynsong said instructions have been issued to all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to adopt proactive measures to prevent infiltration along the entire India-Bangladesh border, from East Jaintia Hills to Dalu in Garo Hills.

As part of the crackdown, joint operations by the Border Security Force, Meghalaya Police and Village Defence Parties (VDPs) have been launched to secure all possible exit routes and flush out any gang members who may still be hiding inside Indian territory.

"We are alert and I am very sure our police force will be able to nab and also to push back those infiltrators," Tynsong said.

The deputy chief minister said the state government has already submitted a report on the arrests to the Minstry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"As per the police report, it is a case related to criminal activities and nothing beyond that. Their intention is very clear to rob," he said. He added that one of the main accused, who allegedly hurled explosives during the incident, has escaped and crossed back into Bangladesh.

On the BSF declaring "operation alert" along the India-Bangladesh border in the state, Tynsong said the state government has also adopted a similar policy.

"Our police are doing the job as well as the BSF, and I am very sure that with this close coordination we will be able to overcome all these challenges," he added.

