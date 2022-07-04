Meghalaya and Assam Police rescues mother child from abductors in Dhubri

Guwahati, July 4: In a joint operation conducted by the Meghalaya Police and the Assam Police, a mother son duo was rescued from Dhubri on Saturday after they were abducted by unknown miscreants.

As per reports, the woman along with her one and half year old baby was abducted from Rongkon Bazar last month.

On June 22, the police received information regarding the abduction of the woman along with her child following which a case was immediately registered and an investigation was initiated.

"During investigation, it was learnt on Saturday that the victims have been taken to Dhubri District of Assam and kept in confinement at a place called Beltuli under Bilasipara Police Station. In order to rescue the victims a joint operation was conducted immediately by West Garo Hills Police and Dhubri Police, the abducted victim and her baby was rescued safely," West Garo Hills District Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, one of the abductor(s) identified as Moni Zaman (23 years) S/o Shri Khaybor Ali R/o Shvamding. Ps Phulbari, West Garo Hills was arrested and was forwarded to the court.

The police further informed that the accused person has been allegedly threatening the girl and her family members continuously. He allegedly created ruckus in the shop of the father of victim multiple times this year in March and April, informed the police.







