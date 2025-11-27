Meghalaya adopts SOPs to curb misuse of sirens, beacons & tinted glasses

Shillong, Nov 27: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday adopted Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for use of sirens, beacons, and tinted glasses on official vehicles.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said after a meeting that the SOPs would clearly spell out who is entitled to the privileges with regard to use of sirens, beacons and tinted glasses, to stop their misuse.

Under the SOP, official vehicles with Z-plus category security will be allowed to use tinted glasses. Police vehicles, emergency services and pilot escort vehicles of VVIPs and VIPs will be allowed to use sirens.

However, red lights and beacons are banned throughout the country and none should use them. The use of red lights has remained banned throughout the country since 2017.

However, emergency vehicles and those on official duty may use flashers or multi-coloured blinking lights, but with approval from the Transport Department, Sangma said.

“Only those notified by the Transport Department can use the flashers,” the Chief Minister said, adding that a committee has been formed to oversee which category of vehicles can use the flashers.

The Transport Department will also notify the list of persons who can use name plates on their vehicles. “A lot of people are randomly putting up name plates on their vehicles.

This needs to be controlled,” Sangma added. Moreover, the use of the National Flag will be as per the Flag Code of India, 2002.