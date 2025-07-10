Meghalaya abolishes Group D personal interviews; rolls out Film Tourism Policy

Shillong, July 10: Meghalaya government has decided to abolish personal interviews for Group D categories to enhance transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.

The cabinet after a meeting today decided to do away with the age-old practices of interviewing candidates vying for jobs in the Group D category in the government departments. The move will come into effect from October 1, 2025.

Addressing the press after a cabinet meeting, Paul Lyngdoh, cabinet minister and spokesperson of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), said the state government is complying with the guidelines of the department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

"From October 1, 2025, candidates applying for Group D posts will no longer have to appear for personal interviews," he said.

Some of the categories in the Group D are - peons, drivers, gardeners, cooks, sweepers and others.

It has long been felt that taking personal interviews of candidates for such categories gives rise to nepotism or corruption. Doing away with the interview also expedites the recruitment process.

Lyngdoh said eliminating the personal interview would simplify the recruitment process and ensure fairness and merit-based selection.

The cabinet further approved the Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy, 2025, to promote the state as a leading destination for film-making. Lyngdoh said the policy seeks to encourage national and international film makers and establish Meghalaya as a hub for cinema in the northeast.

The state government under its policy would provide filmmakers a subsidy of Rs. 1 crore or 25% of the total production cost if 75% of the shoot takes place in Meghalaya’s outdoor locations.

"After receiving over 200 stakeholder feedbacks on the Draft Meghalaya Film Policy, we incorporated the inputs and presented the final policy to the Cabinet for approval," posted Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on social media, post the cabinet meet.

Films in local languages like Khasi and Garo will receive subsidies of Rs. 50 lakh. However, this subsidy would be made available once every two years per filmmaker.

The policy also provides support for television serials, web series, OTT content, documentaries and short films that are shot within the state.