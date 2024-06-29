Meghalaya: 65% crime chargesheeted in 2023 related to crime against women, children

Shillong, June 29: The Director General of Meghalaya Police, Idashisha Nongrang has informed that 65 percent of the cases which were charge-sheeted in 2023 were related to crime against women and children.

Nongrang, speaking to the media at the sidelines of a conference of police officers that began on Friday, said the police are paying special attention to cases of crime against women and children.

Indicating rising awareness on such cases, she said 32 percent of the crimes reported in the state during 2023 were in connection with crimes against women and children.

One of the other issues is the growing cases of extortion notes being received from individuals connected with militant and other criminal groups through social media.

The DGP said, this particular issue grabbed the attention of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and other political leaders, and it has been decided that a cyber wing will be established.