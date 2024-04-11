Meghalaya: 52-year-old labourer lynched to death at Mawlai

Shillong, Apr 11: In another shocking incident, a 52-year-old non-tribal labourer was lynched to death by unidentified assailants at Mawlai on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arjun Ray, who was working in an under-construction house in the Mawlai-Mawroh area.



Another labourer has also been reported injured in the attack. This is the third death of non-tribals reported in the Khasi Hills region.



“At around 11:15 am, some unknown miscreants assaulted three labourers working at an under-construction house in Mawlai-Mawroh. Due to the assault, one person identified as Arjun Ray (52 years) got severely injured and later passed away at NEIGHRIMS,” East Khasi Hills district police chief Rituraj Ravi said.



Ravi added that a case is being registered and an investigation is underway to identify the culprits.



Earlier this month, two non-tribal youths were killed at Ichamati and Dalda along the India-Bangladesh border. Two suspects and members of the Khasi Students’ Union have been arrested in connection with the killings.

