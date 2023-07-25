Meghalaya: 5 injured in violent protest; Section 144 imposed in Tura

Guwahati, July 25: Section 144 and night curfew has been imposed in Tura in Meghalaya after five police personnel were injured in a violent protest outside the chief minister’s office on Monday evening.

The incident occurred when a large group of people converged outside the CM’s office and started pelting stones. The protestors also blocked the roads making it impossible for CM Conrad Sangma to leave the office.

The unrest stems from the demand of Garo Hills-based civil society groups who have been on a hunger strike, pressing for a winter capital in Tura.

A statement issued by Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the chief minister was having a peaceful discussion with agitating organisations for over 3 hours at CMO Tura.

The chief minister had invited the agitating groups for discussion in presence of all stakeholders in Shillong tentatively on August 8 or 9.

According to the statement, ‘thousands of crowd, vested interest, in the words of agitating groups not our people, gathered at the CMO Tura and started pelting stones.

Police in retaliation had to fire tear gas shells to disburse the crowd.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for the injured police personnel and all the medical expenses will be borne by the government.