Meghalaya: 2 lynched to death over alleged rape attempt

Guwahati, May 5: A shocking incident unfolded in Meghalaya after two persons were lynched to death in the Eastern West Khasi Hills district for allegedly attempting to rape an 18-year-old woman.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday afternoon in Nongthliew village, near village headquarters in Mairang, where the woman was allegedly attacked and raped.

The victim alleged that she was in her home when the duo attacked her and attempted to rape her as she screamed for help.

When the neighbours heard her cry for help, they gathered at the spot and caught hold of the two accused. Then the mob took them to a nearby community hall and assaulted him.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot to rescue them, however, they failed to save them on time. “The duo could only be brought out of the hall after the mob was done with them,” a police official said.

It is learned that one of the duos died at the Tirot Sing Memorial Civil Hospital, while the other succumbed to his injuries at the Shillong Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police lodged a case in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway.