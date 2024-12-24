Mawjymbuin Cave row: East Khasi Hills DC invites Hindu group for discussions on Jan 5

Shillong, Dec 24: The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District has formally invited Kutumba Suraksha Parishad (KSP) President Ranjan Borah to attend a District Level Committee meeting on January 3, 2025, to discuss the management and maintenance of Mawjymbuin Cave in Mawsynram.

The meeting, which will include senior officials from various government departments, aims to address KSP’s demands for the resumption of Hindu rituals at the cave. This follows KSP's ultimatum threatening a road blockade at Byrnihat if their demands were not met by December 24, 2024.

HNLC rejects shrine claims, defends Mawjymbuin Cave as cultural heritage

Meanwhile, the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has strongly rejected claims that the cave is a Hindu shrine, highlighting its cultural significance to the Hynniewtrep people. The group condemned KSP’s threats as an "attack on indigenous rights and sovereignty", asserting that the Dorbar Shnong of Mawsynram is the rightful authority to protect the sanctity of the cave.

The HNLC also warned that any attempts to provoke communal tensions would face resistance, reaffirming Mawjymbuin Cave's role as a symbol of the region's heritage and identity.

HITO urges Assam to prevent KSP's road blockade threat

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has also written to the Assam Chief Secretary to prevent Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP), an Assam-based organisation, from executing a road blockade.

The ongoing dispute surrounding the Mawjymbuin Cave in Meghalaya has escalated into a major conflict between the local authorities and KSP. Known for its naturally occurring Shiva Linga formation, the cave has been off- limits to Hindu rituals since August 2024.

The KSP had issued an ultimatum, setting a deadline of December 23 for the Meghalaya government to facilitate a meeting with all stakeholders and arrange a site visit to the cave. The group threatened of a road blockade in the Byrnihat area on December 24 if the authorities fail to meet its demand.

The issue has also gone before the Meghalaya High Court, which directed to resolve the matter amicably between all parties. However, the traditional body has remained firm in its decision.

In its letter, HITO said, "Allowing the road blockade could incite violence and unrest, particularly given the presence of many Hindu non- tribal residents in Shillong. To avert a potentially dangerous conflict and ensure the safety of all communities involved, we urgently request you to take decisive action to prevent this blockade," HITO said.

Joining HITO, the banned militant organisation Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNCL) said that there is no historical or archaeological evidence to support claims that the cave has been an exclusive site of Hindu worship for centuries.