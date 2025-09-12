Massive security blanket in Imphal, Churachandpur ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Imphal, Sept 12: Imphal and Churachandpur have been placed under unprecedented security cover ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday, with Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel and state forces coordinating an extensive security drill.

The historic Kangla Fort, where the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the public, has been completely cordoned off. No visitors are being allowed inside the premises, with SPG teams already stationed in both Imphal and Churachandpur to directly oversee arrangements.

Imphal West Police have issued a set of do’s and don’ts for citizens attending the Kangla event. Security personnel have intensified frisking and identity checks at key locations, including the busy Sanjenthong bridge, which connects Imphal East and West. Sniffer dogs and metal detectors are being deployed at the airport and across multiple entry points, with patrols being conducted at regular intervals.

Within a 5-kilometre radius of Kangla, combing operations and layered security checks are underway. Visible deployment has been reported at Andro Parking, the four Kangla gates, Keisampat near BJP headquarters, and the Khwairamband Keithel market area, among other sensitive zones.

Officials confirmed that special measures are also being implemented in Churachandpur, particularly in view of clashes reported in the district on Wednesday. As of Thursday night, no fresh incidents of violence were recorded.

Traffic arrangements have been revised in central Imphal to facilitate smooth VIP movement and crowd control. Diversions are being put in place to prevent congestion near Kangla and other key venues.

Adding to the challenge is the weather, with intermittent rains and cloudy skies in Imphal since Thursday evening. Authorities noted that poor visibility could complicate monitoring efforts.

State government officials, however, are focused on ensuring high turnout despite the weather.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel and BJP’s northeast in-charge Sambit Patra have appealed to the public to come out in large numbers for the Prime Minister’s address.

With SPG, state police, and central forces working in tandem, officials are confident of preventing any untoward incident during the high-profile visit.