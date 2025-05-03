Massive public convention in Imphal marks two years of ethnic violence

Imphal, May 3: A massive public convention held at Khuman Lampak in Imphal on Saturday drew thousands of citizens, braving the summer heat, to mark the second anniversary of the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur. Organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the Manipur People’s Convention turned into a powerful expression of public frustration and demands for justice and resolution.

COCOMI Convenor Khuraijam Athouba, speaking on the sidelines of the event, strongly criticised the Central government’s response to the prolonged crisis in Manipur. Drawing a stark contrast between the Centre's reaction to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and the silence on Manipur’s continuing unrest, Athouba said, “The different responses have created a deep sense of neglect and frustration among our people. It strengthens the feeling that Manipur has been abandoned.”

Athouba underlined the need for urgent and concrete action from the Centre to address the grievances of the valley people, particularly their curtailed freedom of movement, safety, and lack of basic rights. “The Centre must guarantee the constitutional and fundamental rights of the people. The resolutions we adopt today will be a game-changer. If no steps are taken, people will be forced to take to the streets to demand what is rightfully theirs,” he warned.

One of the key points raised was the complete failure of the current President’s Rule in the state. “People across Manipur agree that President’s Rule has failed to bring any meaningful relief or governance. Violence and fear persist,” Athouba added.

Joining the call for justice, Lourembam Nganbi, President of the All Manipur Kanba Ima Lup and a prominent Meira Paibi leader, said, “The prolonged violence is a result of armed attacks by militant groups on vulnerable Meitei villages in the valley’s periphery. This truth must be acknowledged by the Centre.”

Nganbi also reiterated the demand for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur to identify and address the issue of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, which she claimed has added to the state’s volatility.

The convention was emotionally charged as attendees offered floral tributes to those who lost their lives during the ethnic conflict that erupted on May 3, 2023. Despite the blazing sun, citizens turned out in large numbers, reflecting the depth of public sentiment and the urgency of their demands.

Athouba summed up the collective mood: “If the government of India continues to ignore the ground reality and fails to act swiftly, it will send a very wrong message. Manipur cannot and will not be treated as a second-class state.”

The convention concluded with the adoption of key resolutions that, according to COCOMI, will be formally pursued with the Centre in the coming days in an attempt to bring peace, justice, and dignity back to the troubled state.