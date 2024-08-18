Massive landslide on NH-29 spurs evacuation in Nagaland’s Dzüdza Village

Kohima, Aug 18: A massive landslide on National Highway 29 (NH-29) at Dzüdza Village, located between Kohima and Dimapur, triggered an immediate evacuation of nearby residents on Saturday.

The landslide, which occurred between chainage KM 163+980 and KM 164+030 (RHS), has prompted urgent action from local authorities.

The Kohima District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), led by Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant, along with representatives from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and M/S Brand Eagles, conducted an emergency inspection of the site.

The severity of the landslide, compounded by ongoing heavy rainfall, poses a significant risk to the surrounding area.

The inspection revealed that the continued movement of debris and slurry threatens to damage or destroy structures along the affected stretch of NH-29.

In response, DC Ramnikant has ordered the immediate evacuation of all residents in the danger zone to prevent potential loss of life and property. Affected individuals are being relocated to safer areas.

Due to the ongoing risk, DC Kohima has also issued a traffic advisory, restricting movement on the landslide-affected portion of NH-29 until further notice.

Meanwhile, restoration efforts are anticipated to take several days or weeks.

For vehicles travelling between Kohima and Dimapur, alternative routes have been advised -

Kohima to Dimapur-bound vehicles: Jotsoma-Khonoma-Mezoma-Sechüma-Sechü Zubza and Dzüdza Bridge-Mezo Basa-Sechüma-Sechü Zubza.

Dimapur to Kohima-bound vehicles: Peducha Bridge-Tsiesema (10-Mile Road).

Ramnikant urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with authorities during this critical period.