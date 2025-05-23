Massive investment boost for NE: Reliance, Adani, & Vedanta announce over ₹1.5 Lakh cr

Guwahati, May 23: The Northeast region of India is poised for a significant economic transformation as three of the country’s leading business conglomerates — Reliance Industries, Adani Group, and Vedanta Group — committed to investing more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore during the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.

Reliance’s Commitment

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, announced that the company would invest ₹75,000 crore in the Northeast. He stated that the investment would generate over 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities. Speaking at the summit, Ambani emphasized the group’s commitment to the development of all eight northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. He shared plans to convert the region’s “wastelands into wealth-lands” by setting up 350 integrated compressed biogas plants.

Reliance’s investments also extend into healthcare and research. The conglomerate has already established a 150-bed comprehensive cancer hospital in Manipur, is working with Mizoram University on breast cancer research using genomic data, and has set up an Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and Research Lab in Guwahati. Ambani noted that the Guwahati lab would feature one of the largest genome sequencing capacities in India. “We will help transform the North-East into a healthcare hub and a research powerhouse,” he said.

In addition, Reliance aims to collaborate with all northeastern states to establish Olympic Training Centres to help young athletes achieve excellence on the international stage. The conglomerate also plans to enhance the procurement of agricultural produce like staples, fruits, and vegetables to boost farmers’ incomes. A strong emphasis will also be placed on expanding access to artificial intelligence across schools, hospitals, enterprises, and homes in the region.

Adani Group’s Promises

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, announced an additional investment of ₹50,000 crore in the Northeast over the next 10 years. This comes in addition to the group’s earlier commitment of ₹1 lakh crore to the region. Adani highlighted that the upcoming investments would focus on green energy — including smart meters and hydro-pump storage systems — as well as on power transmission, road and highway development, digital infrastructure, logistics, and capacity building through vocational and skilling centres.

Adani emphasized the human-centric approach of the group’s initiatives. “We will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement. This is what Viksit Bharat-@2047 is all about,” he told the gathering.

Vedanta Group’s Investment

Vedanta Group joined the investment wave with a ₹30,000 crore commitment to the Northeast. The investment will target key sectors such as oil and gas, critical minerals, refining facilities, power generation, optical fibre networks, renewable energy, power transmission, and data centres. Earlier this year, Vedanta had already committed ₹50,000 crore specifically to Assam.

Together, these investments are expected to generate up to 1 lakh jobs and catalyse socio-economic growth across the region. Vedanta and its affiliated entities have already developed a 300 circuit-kilometre transmission network enabling the transfer of 1,000 MW of power from Assam to Meghalaya. This has notably improved power reliability and accessibility in both states, promoting industrial and commercial development.

Moreover, Vedanta is keen on expanding its social initiatives, including Nand Ghars (modernised anganwadis), handloom skill centres, digital classrooms for women and children, and sports promotion activities. These programs aim to uplift communities and ensure a more inclusive and empowered future for the youth of the region.