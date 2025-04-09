Massive arms haul near Imphal East school; militants suspected

Imphal, April 9: In a major crackdown on suspected militant activity, a combined team of the Special Commando Unit and the 8th IRB (CDO) Battalion, Khabeisoi, seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition near a school along Tinsid Road, Yaral Pat, in Imphal East.

The operation, which commenced at 8:00 am on Tuesday, was launched following credible intelligence inputs.

It was led by Officer-in-Charge Subedar L. Bebekananda Singh and supervised by Dr. S. Ibomcha Singh, Superintendent of Police, Special CDO Unit, Khabeisoi.

According to an official statement, all recovered items have been handed over to Porompat Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action.

The cache, described as war-like stores, is believed to have been abandoned by militant groups.





Police officials exhibt the arms for the press on Wednesday. (AT Photo)

Among the recovered items were:

One .303 rifle (Reg. No. 92152Y-1)

Two unregistered 40mm Lathode guns

A 9mm pistol and a handmade 9mm pistol magazine

16 live rounds of .303 ammunition

7 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition

11 live rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition

5 live rounds of 9mm ammunition

2X36 hand grenades

3X80 grenade detonators (both old and new)

Additionally, protective gear including fibre and iron bulletproof plates, a helmet, camouflage uniforms, belts, two communication devices — Kenwood and Talk Pro handsets with batteries, and jungle shoes were also confiscated. .

The police suspect underground militant groups operating in the region to be behind the arms dump. Further inquiries are underway.