Martyred BSF jawan honoured in Imphal, Guv leads wreath-laying ceremony

Imphal, May 13: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla paid tributes to BSF constable Deepak Chingakham (25), who succumbed the day before to injuries sustained in cross-border firing by Pakistan, while on duty at the international border in Jammu’s RS Pura sector on May 10.

Governor Bhalla was accompanied by the state Chief Secretary PK Singh, DGP Manipur Rajiv Singh and state Security advisor Kulediep Singh during wreath laying ceremony which was held at Bir Tikendrajit International airport at 2.30 pm after the mortal remains of the brave heart BSF man was flown back to the state around 1pm.

Prior to the Governor’s arrival, BSF personnel and their top brass stationed in the state paid floral tribute to Chingakham. The GOC 57 Mountain Division, Inspector Generals of Assam Rifles, CRPF besides the Additional DGPs of Manipur also attended the wreath laying ceremony.









BSF soldiers assemble as fallen BSF constable Deepak Chingakham honoured (AT Photo)

Lok Sabha MPs Bimol Akoijam, Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba, former Union minister Dr RK Ranjan Singh and Congress MLAs Okram Surjakumar, K Ranjit,BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha also present on the occasion.

Constable Deepak Chingakham of 7 Battalion BSF and a resident was seriously injured during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the international boundary in R S Pura area, Jammu on May 10 and he succumbed to his injuries on the following day on Sunday.

Deepak, a resident of Yairipok Mathak Leikai, Imphal East, joined BSF as a constable in 2021. He is survived by his father, mother and one brother. Deepak's Father Bonbihari (58) and his brother Naoba (20) were present at the wreath laying ceremony at Imphal airport.

According to locals, the mortal remains of the martyr will be taken to his native place Yairipok Mathak Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal East district where the last rites of the braveheart will be performed with full honour.













Local women condole the death of the 25-year-old BSF constable (AT Photo)

It may be mentioned that the Governor on Monday had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of BSF constable under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh Ashok Chakra (P) Scheme for martyrs and their families.

Earlier former chief minister N Biren Singh besides President K Meghachandra of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, who is also a sitting MLA from Wangkhem constituency, and BJP Manipur Pradesh President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi condoled the demise of Chingakham in the line of duty.









BSF constable Deepak Chingakham's mortal remains arrive in Manipur on Tuesday (AT Photo)



