Mapal Kangjeibung set for 15th Manipur Polo International from Nov 22–29

Imphal, Nov 17: The world’s oldest living polo ground, Mapal Kangjeibung in central Imphal, is set to reverberate once again with the sound of galloping ponies as the 15th Manipur Polo International Tournament returns from November 22 to 29 after a two-year break.

Announcing the event at a press conference at Uripok Ningthoukhongjam Leikai on Saturday, professor Ch. Priyoranjan, chairman of the tournament’s steering committee, said the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association (MHRPA) will host this year’s edition, continuing a tradition that began in 1991.

Priyoranjan confirmed that teams from Colombia and the United States have already committed to taking part, while Spain and Italy are likely to join once final formalities are completed. Squads from the India Polo Association (India A), Chhattisgarh, and Manipur (India B) will also participate, completing the tournament lineup.

“This tournament has grown in popularity over the years and has always drawn packed crowds at Mapal Kangjeibung, cheering for the local players with unmatched enthusiasm,” Priyoranjan said.

He added that for many foreign players, competing in Manipur is more than just a tournament; it is “a pilgrimage to the birthplace of polo,” where the ancient Manipuri game ‘Sagol Kangjei’ evolved into the modern sport later spread across the world by the British.

Addressing concerns about the decline in the Manipuri pony population, Priyoranjan cited factors such as urbanisation, shrinking wetlands, lack of grazing grounds, and disease. However, he noted that the association, with government support, has already identified new grazing areas to aid conservation.

According to official records, the Manipur Pony Census of 2019 counted 1,089 ponies, a slight drop from 1,101 in 2012.

At the press meet, professor Ch Chittaranjan highlighted the broader impact of the tournament in reviving polo among Manipur’s youth. “Today, at a conservative estimate, Manipur has over 200 polo players. The tournament has not only popularised the game but has also become a rallying point for saving the Manipuri pony, the original mount of polo,” he said.

In a statement, the Media Committee of the 15th Manipur Polo International said the tournament continues to provide a vital platform for local players to showcase their talent. Many have since been recruited into institutions such as the Veterinary department, Manipur Police, and the Assam Rifles, it added.

The MHRPA appealed for collective public support to ensure the success of the tournament and to strengthen efforts to conserve the Manipuri pony, which is now showing signs of recovery due to State initiatives such as the Manipur Polo Policy 2016.

Reaffirming its commitment, the MHRPA said it will continue to promote polo and protect the Manipuri pony through tournaments like the N Hazari Cup, Governor’s Cup, and various district-level competitions.

The press conference was attended by N Bedajeet Singh, chairman of the technical committee; N Tombi Raj, chairman of the media committee; and Col L Manongba (retd), president of the Manipur Equestrian Association.





