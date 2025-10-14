Manipur's Somdal preps red-carpet welcome for NSCN(IM) chief after 50 yrs

Ukhrul/Imphal/Churachandpur, Oct 14: Preparations were underway for the proposed visit of NSCN(IM) supremo Th Muivah to his birthplace in Manipur's Ukhrul district for the first time in 50 years.

Muivah, 91, is expected to visit his native village Somdal in Tangkhul Naga-dominated Ukhrul on October 22.

Village authorities, Tangkhul Naga student bodies, civil society organisations, as well as the church, are making coordinated efforts to welcome Muivah, who currently lives in Dimapur in Nagaland.

"Locals have put up posters in the village to welcome the Naga leader, who is likely to stay here for a week before departing for Dimapur. Naga people are excited and looking forward to the historic homecoming," an Ukhrul district official said.

The official further added that community prayer services, rehearsals for cultural programmes, and public gatherings are being held for making the visit a success.

In 2010, Muivah had attempted to visit his native village. However, the then Congress government in Manipur, headed by Okram Ibobi Singh, prevented him from entering the state, leading to protests by Nagas.

Police forces were deployed along the Manipur-Nagaland inter-state boundary to prevent Muivah from entering the state.

Born in 1934, Muivah's name is synonymous with the contemporary Naga political movement, and he is one of the most influential Naga leaders. He is a Tangkhul Naga.

Maringthei Muivah, a childhood friend of the NSCN(IM) chief, said, "For years, we have been waiting for his return to meet him. He is a man of courage and wisdom. Even in his youth, his thinking was far ahead of us."

Somdal village headman RVS Phungnang said, "It is one of the happiest moments for me as the village chief that he is coming home. All my fellow villagers share similar sentiments."

Kharmi Shimrang, president of Somdal Students' Organisation, a Tangkhul Naga body, told the press, "We grew up listening to his story."

Several organisations from Kuki, Zomi and Meitei communities in Manipur have welcomed Muivah's proposed visit.

Meitei Leepun, a socio-cultural organisation, said, "Allowing his (Muivah) return to his ancestral village after more than 50 years is a wise and compassionate decision of the Centre. It is a moment of deep emotional and historical significance for the people of Manipur."

Calling the development “euphoric”, Zomi Reunification Organisation, in a statement, said, "Considering the hardships, betrayals and agonies he had suffered, endured and overcome for the causes which are dear to his heart, he truly deserves a red-carpet welcome.”

Militant outfit United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF), which has signed a suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the government, also welcomed his visit.

In a statement, it said, "The UKLF sincerely hopes his homecoming will foster deeper understanding and strengthen the relationship between our communities."

PTI