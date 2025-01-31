Manipur's Rakesh Laishram secures 1st prize at state-level Math & English Grammar Competition

Guwahati, Jan 31: Manipur boy Rakesh Laishram won the first prize at the Class X state-level Mathematics and English Grammar Competition, 2024.

The competition was held in December 2024 in Manipur, organised by the Yangdou Students’ Forum in collaboration with the Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) on the theme: Revolution.

“I didn’t expect to win anything; I only wanted to participate in the competition, but I am happy to receive the award,” stated Rakesh.

Son of ShyamKumar Singh and Romapati Chanu, Rakesh is currently preparing for his boards and is expecting to get high marks so that he could go for the science stream.

“I want to pursue science, and I am preparing for the boards right now, and I am hoping to get good marks so that I can take the science stream,” Rakesh added.

His father, who is also an employee of The Assam Tribune, expressed his immense happiness and gave all the credit to his wife for his son’s achievement.

“I am really happy about my son’s achievement, and all the credit goes to his mother, who takes care of him while I am away,” stated Shyam Singh.

Rakesh’s mother, Romapati, was also filled with joy over Rakesh’s success and hopes for a better future for her son.“Most of the time, Rakesh stays indoors and studies. This is all his hard work, and I wish for a better future for him,” mentioned Romapati.