Manipur Guv meets top security officials amidst talks of President's rule

Imphal, Feb 13: Amidst the BJP’s hunt for a new chief minister and reports suggesting the potential imposition of President's Rule in Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a crucial meeting with senior security officials on Thursday.

The meeting, which took place at the Raj Bhavan, came as the state has been without a Chief Minister since N Biren Singh resigned on February 9.

According to sources from Raj Bhavan, the outgoing Inspector General (IG) of the Manipur and Nagaland Sector, CRPF, Dr. Vipul Kumar, and the newly designated IG, Rajendra Narayan Dash, briefed the Governor about the ongoing deployment and operational activities of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the region.

The officials are said to have provided an update on the security situation in the state.

Law enforcement agencies, according to well-placed sources, have expressed support for President's Rule, citing concerns over the security situation.

The situation in Manipur has become increasingly volatile, especially with the widespread looting of arms and ammunition from police armouries, many of which remain unaccounted for.

In recent weeks, the state has witnessed a surge in arrests related to the ongoing conflict, with law enforcement agencies working tirelessly to address the growing threat.

Over the past six days, Manipur police have arrested 31 militants from various banned organizations during multiple raids across the state. On Thursday, six militants, including members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), were apprehended.

Given these circumstances, sources suggest that the imposition of President's Rule in the state may be viewed as a necessary measure to restore order and stability.

The state's political landscape remains in limbo as the government seeks to manage the ongoing crisis, with security forces playing a central role in the effort to maintain peace.