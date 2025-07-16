Manipur’s Noney lashed by record 225 mm rain; IMD says heavier than Cyclone Remal

Imphal, July 16: Incessant overnight rainfall triggered flash floods and multiple landslides across Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday, severely impacting road connectivity and flooding large swathes of farmland in the scenic Khoupum valley.

Locals said the rain began on Tuesday evening and intensified by midnight, causing the Khoupum dam to overflow and inundate vast tracts of paddy fields.

Several homes were also damaged in Khoupum Tampak, with residents reporting floodwaters entering low-lying areas.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department’s Imphal centre confirmed that Khoupum recorded 225 mm of rainfall in on Tuesday night — the highest ever in Manipur’s recorded history.

“This level of rainfall, following continuous thunderstorms, surpassed even the figures recorded during Cyclone Remal,” an IMD official said.

Landslides were reported at multiple points along the Old Cachar Road — also known as the Tongjei Maril route — and in the Awangkhul area along the Imphal–Jiribam section of National Highway 37.

The twin routes are vital transport corridors linking Imphal with western Manipur and neighbouring Assam.

Nungba MLA Dinganglung Gangmei took to social media early Wednesday to urge commuters to avoid travelling through the affected routes.

“Due to incessant rain and multiple landslides on the Tongjei Maril (Old Cachar) route, we urge all travellers heading to Jiribam, Nungba, and Khoupum to avoid this route today. Your safety is our top priority,” he posted.

He added that clearing operations were underway and advised the public to explore alternative routes for the time being.

Khoupum, located around 90 km southwest of Imphal, witnessed flash floods due to the overflowing of the Khoupum Dam — the largest in the state — constructed in 1980 over the Machendui River for irrigation and water supply.

Videos showing gushing waters flooding the valley have been widely circulated on social media platforms since morning.

This latest deluge follows a major flood in June, which had affected over 1.65 lakh people across Manipur, damaging more than 35,000 homes and 76 public infrastructure sites, and claiming four lives.

While no casualties were reported as of Wednesday evening, authorities remain on high alert. Disaster response teams have been mobilised, and further rainfall warnings remain in effect.