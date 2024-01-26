Manipur's Machihan Sasa named among 110 Padma Shri awardees

Imphal, Jan 26: Manipur’s renowned Potter Machihan Sasa from Nungbi (Longpi) village in Ukhrul district is the sole Padma Shri award winner from the state.

The government of India announced the names of 110 Padma Shri Awardees on the eve of the 75th Republic Day celebrations.



Born on April 10, 1950, in a locality primarily driven by agriculture and traditional occupations, Machihan Sasa has emerged as a pioneer in the field of black stone.



pottery, contributing to the significance of Manipur.



Machihan learned the art of pottery-making from his father, Kuishim, at the young age of 20. Since 1970, he has been actively involved in crafting unique black stone pottery using a combination of ground black serpentine stone and a special brown clay found exclusively in Longpi.



Machihan Sasa, who is a pioneer in the field of black stone pottery, an art form said to have been handed down from the Neolithic period, a unique feature of this craft is that it is crafted without a potter's wheel. Clay and black rock are the two main ingredients used for this craft. The cooking in this pottery enhances the taste of the food as compared to other pots and pans.

