Manipur’s Kuki-Zo community to organise rallies for separate administration on Feb 18

Imphal, Feb. 17: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) will organise peaceful rallies on February 18 to press for a separate administration with a legislature for the community of Manipur.

"The council, in its recent meeting held in Lamka, decided to organise peaceful rallies in support of our demand for a separate administration/Union Territory with legislature," stated a release from the Kuki-Zo Council on Sunday.

The KZC also highlighted other key demands, including formal discussions on the Kuki issue in Parliament and justice regarding the leaked audio tapes allegedly involving former Chief Minister Biren Singh.

The rallies will be held across all Kuki-Zo inhabited districts of the state, as well as in Delhi-NCR.

Additionally, the Kuki-Zo MLAs of Manipur have expressed hope that the Centre would lay out a "comprehensive political road-map" for peace and justice, following the imposition of the President's rule in the strife-torn State.

In a joint statement, 10 MLAs-seven BJP legislators, two Kuki Peoples' Alliance MLAs, and one independent stated that they also look forward to measures to end the sufferings of those affected by the ethnic conflict and internally displaced.

"We... while acknowledging the Centre's decision to place the Assembly under suspended animation express hope that the Government of India would lay out a comprehensive political roadmap for peace and justice under a negotiated settlement," the statement said.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 and the State Assembly was put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post.

"We also look forward to time-bound measures to end the sufferings that the conflict-affected and internally displaced people continue to undergo," the MLAs said.

The ethnic violence in Manipur, which began in May 2023, resulted in over 250 deaths besides the displacement of thousands of people, reports a national newswire.

