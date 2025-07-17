Manipur's Jiribam named Northeast's 'Most Promising Town' in Swachh Survekshan Awards

Imphal, July 17: Jiribam town in Manipur has been recognised as the “Most Promising Town” in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024–25, held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Located about 220 km west of Imphal, Jiribam was awarded in the cleanest small city category for the Northeast region, highlighting its exceptional strides in sanitation and cleanliness.

Among Manipur's 27 urban local bodies, Jiribam stood out as a model of community-driven sanitation efforts, securing the top rank among 21 small towns (with a population below 20,000) in the Northeast.

Nationally, it achieved an impressive 174th position out of 2,035 towns in the same category.

The award was jointly received on behalf of the state by RK Dinesh, Principal Secretary of the Manipur Housing and Urban Development Department; Ng Uttam Singh, Director of MAHUD; S Shanti Devi, Chairperson of the Jiribam Municipal Council (JMC); and M Surjit, Executive Officer of JMC.

The prestigious event was graced by President of India Droupadi Murmu and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Speaking on Jiribam’s consistent performance in the annual cleanliness surveys, Executive Officer M Surjit noted that the town is the first in Manipur to be declared both Open Defecation Free (ODF) and a three-star Garbage Free City (GFC).

“Apart from people’s support, the relentless efforts of our sanitary workers made this success possible,” he added.

Following the award ceremony, the Manipur delegation also participated in a high-level brainstorming session with the Union Minister and other state representatives to review and discuss the progress of centrally sponsored schemes under the Ministry.